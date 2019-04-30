Billye Dickson Vanover of Dickinson Texas died peacefully on April 29, 2019 at the age of 89.
Billye is survived by her children, Doug and Bonnie Vanover, Larry and Sherri Vanover, Deborah Vanover, Billye and Artre Rusk, DeAun Saxton, Donna and Ronald Reimer, brother James Dickson and grandchildren Christina Advento, Marc Vanover, Billye Trader, Artre Rusk, Tiffany Blowers, Bradley Rusk, Chelsea Reimer, Shannon Vanover, Hayden Vanover and Britney Reimer.
She is preceded in death by her husband Darrell Vanover, grandson Darwin Saxton and great grandchild Ash Fischer.
Billye was born on January 31, 1930 in Auburn Kansas to William and Bernice Dickson. She graduated from Berryton High School in 1947. She married Darrell Lee Vanover November 28, 1947. They lived in Kansas with their children until November 1970 when they moved to Texas and settled into their home in Dickinson.
Billye was well known in the Dickinson and Galveston County area for her work with the Lions Club, Galveston County Democrats, Habitat for Humanity and Dickinson Beautiful. Billye also worked for many years at the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center in Galveston County. Billye believed strongly in volunteering her time to helping those in need in her community. She also enjoyed sewing, cake decorating, painting and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.
A small graveside service will be held Thursday May 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson Texas where she will be laid to rest by her beloved husband Darrell. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association.
