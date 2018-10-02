Sidney McLarty Willhelm passed on September 30, 2018. He was born in Galveston, Texas to Ernest Virgil Willhelm Sr. and Edythe Owen Harbour Willhelm on October 5, 1934.
Sidney graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, obtained a bachelor, master and doctorate degrees in Sociology from University of Texas in Austin. He was Sociology Professor at San Francisco State University 1960-1962 and Professor of Sociology at University of New York at Buffalo 1962-1990. He retired to reside in Bandera, Texas where he enjoyed his many friends and participated in current activities.
Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ernest Virgil Willhelm Jr., Edgar O. Willhelm, and Fred C. Willhelm, and his sister Margaret A. Feistel.
He is survived by his brother Joseph A. Willhelm and wife Elizabeth, sister-in-law Michelle Willhelm, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many friends.
The family appreciates the care given to Sidney by his niece Lynn Ann Samuelson, the friendship and care given by the residents of Sunset RV Trailer Park in Bandera, especially Guy and Robbie Fusco and the care he received at the Delaney at South Shore in League City, Tx.
Services will be private.
