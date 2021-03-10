James Otis Daddy Otis McCline

LA MARQUE, TX — James Otis McCline “affectionately known as “Daddy Otis” to his step children departed this Life at the age of 91. His “Sunrise was July 9, 1929 — Sunset was February 11, 2021”.
James was born in Mexia, Texas on July 9, 1929. He was a Korean War Veteran, Brother, Father, and Step Father to his family. He was preceded in Death by his mother, father and Son Kenny McCline of Seattle, Washington.
James leaves cherished memories with his wife Deloris McCline, his stepchildren Melinie Townsel, John Townsel and Benard Townsel and many Grandchildren and a host of Friends.
“God Bless You Daddy Otis and keep the hammer down and keep on Trucking”.
We Love You!
