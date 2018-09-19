Irene Gradnigo-Washington passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 in Harker Heights, TX.
She was born in Leonville, LA to Severnus Gradnigo and Arzamar Latiolais. Irene was a graduate of Central High School in Galveston. She retired from UTMB in Dietary. She then became the cook extraordinaire at Kimbrow’s Lounge. People came from near and far for her oxtails and stuffed shrimp. Irene was a life-long member of Holy Rosary Church. She was a member of the Sunday Morning Breakfast Club, The Neighborhood Club as well as the CB&S club. Irene enjoyed cooking, planning family events and returning to her childhood home of Vinton, LA to visit relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 40 years Frank “Kimbrow” Washington Jr., siblings Vivian Guillory, Arzeline McCoy, Lou Anna Wilson, Philamene Burney, James Melvin, Joseph, Paul, and Severnus Gradnigo Jr.
Leaving to cherish her memories are her daughter Elaine (Kevin Mitchell), daughter by love Betty (Nathaniel “Doc” Loftis), special niece Jay Alexander, and numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 1420-31st St., Galveston. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Bill Claire Family Mortuary, 2603 Southmore, Houston.
