LA MARQUE —
Sarah Agnes Carner, 72, of Omega Bay passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1948 in Galveston, Texas to William and Frances Quested.
Sarah was a resident of Omega Bay. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, former employee of the Gulf Coast Center and volunteered for many events supporting children with disabilities.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to all. She loved her children dearly and was highly involved in everything they participated in. She loved cooking for her family and friends.
Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, William and Frances Quested; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Doris and Frank Carner; sister, Frances Thiem; brother-in-law James “Chub” Thiem; sister-in-law and her husband, Linda and Larry Russell, and her son, John T. Grubb IV.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Carner, of Omega Bay, two sons and daughters-in-law; Erik Carner and Jessica Carner of Galveston and Chad Carner and Ashley Carner of Santa Fe; two sisters, Mary Ann Summers (Phil) of Hitchcock and Jennie Lee Thiem of Hitchcock; brother-in-law David Carner of Galveston, sister-in-law Candy Hanks (James) of Santa Fe; four grandchildren; Hadley Carner, Zane Carner, Hudson Carner and Kade Carner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a private service on Wednesday with Father John Kappe officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Pallbearers will be Michael Thiem, Scott Maxwell, Wyatt Thiem, Ty Thiem and Waylon Thiem. Honorary Pallbearers are Phillip Summers, John Thiem, Hunter Thiem and Grant Thiem.
In lieu of flowers, please consider going to https://www.curebatten.org and donating. Sarah’s first son, John, was born with this rare disease and lived a loving life till he was called home at an early age.
The CDC Covid-19 Guideline of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and setting is limited.
