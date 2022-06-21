HOUSTON, TX — On Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, our beloved son, Ivan Wayne Lopez passed away at his home in The Heights, Houston, TX, at the age of 44.
Ivan was born on September 6, 1977, on Galveston Island to Alfred and Retta Lopez.
Ivan was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Janie Gonzalez, Ivy Mason, and bonus grandma Celia Urbina. Grandfathers, Raymond Mason and bonus grandfather, Francisco Urbina.
Ivan is survived by his parents Alfred and Retta Lopez, his son, Braeden James Lopez and Braeden's mom, Christina Lopez. His grandfather, Miguel Gonzalez (Ivey). His bonus aunt, Liz & bonus uncles Frank, Phillip and Billy Urbina and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ivan graduated from Ball High School in 1996 then attended Sam Houston State University. Ivan was a proud B.O.I. (Born on Island). As a teenager, he loved to surf around 51St & Seawall and ride his bike along the seawall. The bike riding along the seawall continued with his son Braeden.
Ivan loved to write and was a gifted writer. He also occasionally painted. Ivan was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Ivan's wish was to be cremated. There will be no services.
Ivan was so loved by so many all his life. He will be dearly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.