PORT BOLIVAR — Kathy Marie Comeaux, 67, of Port Bolivar, passed away on July 14th, 2021 at UTMB hospital in Galveston. She was born August 27th, 1953 in Galveston, TX where she lived until moving to Port Bolivar. She resided there with her husband for over 49 years.
Kathy was always a "fixer". After having the third and last of her children, she decided to be a nurse to help fix others. She worked tirelessly and relentlessly towards her degree, which she proudly got in 1989. For the next 27 years she worked as a neonatal nurse at UTMB, helping countless newborns begin their journey into this world. She worked nights so she could be there for her family during the days, not willing to sacrifice her time with them. After a brief retirement, she quickly earned her license as an esthetician and proudly opened her own small business helping others look and feel their best. She loved her work but loved caring for her 8 beautiful grandbabies more. Kathy was the best mom and the most loyal friend, but God needed his angel to now fix things from Heaven. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Eugene Werner and Patricia Reesby and godparents Herbert "Herbie" and Eleanor "Nene" Parsons.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael R Comeaux; two sons Matthew Comeaux and his wife Jessica of Pearland, Texas; Aaron Comeaux and his wife Kelly of Katy, TX.; daughter Karie Thomas and her husband Colt of Port Bolivar, Texas; grandchildren Travis and Allie Comeaux, Olivia and Emma Comeaux, Caden, Liam, Jase and Grant Thomas; brother Eugene Werner Jr and wife Audrey; brother Herbert "Squeeky" Werner.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Port Bolivar United Methodist Church, with Reverend Dennis Allen officiating. Interment will follow at the Port Bolivar Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eugene "Bubba" Werner, Joe Comeaux, Larry Parsons, Trey Werner, Lance Isakson, and Eric Mouton. Honorary pallbearers are Herbert "Squeeky" Werner and Scotty Parsons.
Memorials may be made to the Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 675, Port Bolivar, TX 77650 or Peninsula Sports Park, P.O.Box 2145, Crystal Beach, TX 77650.
