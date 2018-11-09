TEXAS CITY—Carmon Bubba Stone died November 6, 2018 at Mainland Center Hospital in Texas City, TX, at the age of 61.
He is survived by his mother Irma Jean Stone, four sisters, three brothers, three children:
Karmon, Denise Stone, Kamron, Oleatha Stone, Christian Wayne Lee Stone all of Texas City.
A Funeral is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on November 10, 2018 at Grace And Mercy Missionary Baptist Church, 611-11th Ave N.Texas City, TX with a reception to follow.
Clayton C. Thomas, Sr. Pastor will officiate the ceremony.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carmon’s Life.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Mainland Funeral Home, Texas City, TX (409)938-8123
