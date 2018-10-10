Raymond D. Etienne 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Mr. Raymond Darrell Etienne, 65, of Dickinson passed away on October 5, 2018.A memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 13, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at Mainland Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLand clearing displaces long-time La Marque homeless campGalveston missed state deadline to report fatal shootingBirdies tees up for La Marque site, Ross prepares for Texas City openingDickinson doctor faces federal charges for controversial therapyLa Marque police investigating late night shootingBarnacles block flow of water in city's drainage systemsGrad who mailed it in a bit miffed at reunion committeeAnother woman accuses UTMB of racial discriminationGrand jury no-bills woman accused of wrecking cyclesFormer officer gets probation for Christmas money theft CollectionsPhotos: Dickinson vs Clear Creek FootballPhotos: Texans 19, Cowboys 16Photos: Houston 41, Tulsa 26Photos: Astros ALDS Game 2Photos: Astros ALDS Game 1Photos: Astros ALDS workoutPhotos: Clear Springs 64, Clear Falls 27Photos: Friendswood vs Texas City FootballPhotos: Diamondbacks 4, Astros 2Photos: Houston 70, TSU 14 CommentedMake Kavanaugh, Ford take primetime polygraph tests (117)For truth, tune out mainstream media, except Fox (100)Vote Cruz to stop socialist takeover of America (95)Beto should be careful of calling out transgressions (66)Mainland cities consider subterranean solution to flooding (59)Beto O'Rourke draws crowd of more than 1,300 (56)Kavanaugh is a threat to our national security (51)A vote for Beto O'Rourke is a vote for all Texans (34)I think it's time to think blue, not red and yellow (31)Let's fire Randy Weber and hire Adrienne Bell (30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.