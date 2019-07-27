Greg C. Mattes, Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23rd, a day before his 71st birthday, with his children by his side. He was born in Galveston, TX, a BOI., and graduated from Ball High School in 1967.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Mattes, brother, Ralph Mattes, and granddaughter Kiley Michele.
He is survived by his mother, Anna Hemingway of Galveston; children, Greg C. Mattes, Jr. of Bellville, TX, Melissa Mentzel and husband Joda of Bellville, TX, Kenneth Mattes and wife Kendra of Texas City; brother, Fred Mattes; and sister, Pam Mitchell and husband Randy of Galveston; grandchildren, Evelyn Mattes, John Wylie Flentge, Aseret Harris, Nevaeh Ragston and Charlie Mattes.
Greg was devoted to the ministry of “Our Daily Bread” in Galveston. He was a servant of Christ and shared the Gospel whenever he could. He loved to cook and would share a meal with persons in his home while hosting a Bible study.
He was a talented artist, loved to paint and do woodwork. Fishing and running were also favorite hobbies. His son, Greg, and daughter, Melissa, both shared his love of fishing and cooking. His favorite job was cook at Moody Gardens in Galveston. Son Kenneth shared his dad’s love of music, especially guitar.
There will be no funeral service but instead Melissa and Joda, Greg, and Kenneth will host a gathering on Aug. 3, 1:00-5:00 p.m., at Joda and Melissa’s house in Bellville to celebrate Greg’s life. Barbecue will be served throughout the day. Come and share a meal in his memory. Please contact one of his children if you need directions. If you would like, you can make a donation to “Our Daily Bread”, 2420 Winnie Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 12029 Hwy. 36 South, Bellville, TX 77418. (979)865-2424 www.schmidtfunerals.com
