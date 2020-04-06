Anthony Lamont Smith made his transition on April 2, 2020, surrounded by his wife, son and family. Anthony the son of Dorothy L. Smith and the late Landy Smith II, was born on August 9, 1960, in Fort Devens, Massachusetts. As an “Army Brat”, Anthony “Tony” lived in several States finally making Texas his home, working for State Farm Insurance for 32 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Renea Smith; mother, Dorothy L. Smith; son, Anthony Lamont, II (Lacrisha); stepsons, Brian Winfield (Tamara) and Joshua Colvin; siblings, Herschell Masten (Joanna), Landy Smith, III (Kim) and Angela Davis (Doug); nieces, nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Anthony was the epitome of a great father and husband. He was an avid collector of music and muscle cars and will be greatly missed.
A public viewing (with social gathering guidelines) will be held on today, April 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the chapel of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston. A private Graveside Service will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster with Presiding Elder, Rev. Brenda Payne, officiant.
Please sign the online guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.