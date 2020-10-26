April 28, 1918 – October 25, 2020
Born April 28, 1918, Thelma Lee Volk Winters lived her whole life in Galveston County—mostly on Hitchcock land settled by her father’s, George Lee Volk’s, family when they immigrated from Germany to Texas around 1839. She was a proud Texan and is an integral part of a legacy of Seven Generations of Texans. We always said that Thelma Lee lived a charmed and blessed life--a family that dearly loved her, wonderful health, many kind and caring friends, and lots of adventures.
Thelma grew up on a working ranch---riding horses in the woods, playing in the hayloft, and whatever other mischief she and her sister, Merle, could get in to. She took ballet lessons in the ballroom of the historic Galvez Hotel, and even shared a car with Merle to drive to Galveston to Ursuline High School, where she ran the hurdles on the track team and enjoyed many of the social events there as well. After graduation, she worked at American Indemnity Insurance Company. When not at work, she and her friends would roller skate up and down the Seawall, until she met the love of her life, Leslie Thomas Winters, Jr., and the real adventures began.
Leslie and Thelma settled in La Marque, raised their family well, worked hard, and enjoyed life. They had three daughters and were active in Queen of Peace Church and other civic and social organizations. Thelma was a member of the Queen of Peace Altar Guild, La Marque Garden Club, several rowdy bridge clubs, and a sewing club. Following Leslie’s death, Thelma took his place in the La Marque Kiwanis Club, serving as the secretary as well. She turned her love and knowledge of flowers into a job at Dean’s Flowers, working alongside Betty Killian making beautiful floral creations. She was a poll worker, a census taker, and an Avon lady – all of which involved her greatest skill, visiting with friends – new and old. Thelma was also a world traveler—by plane, train, automobile, bus, boat, helicopter, and hot air balloon–with some of the more memorable being a European trip with dear friends, Harry and Beth Faust, a legendary three-week driving trip with the grandchildren to Washington, D.C., and a European driving tour with her three girls. She also enjoyed multiple trips to Crested Butte, Colorado, where she hiked the mountains and even took a whitewater rafting trip at the age of 93. She was always ready to display her keen sense of direction on our trips, which got us lost more than once!
In her later years, Thelma was a loyal volunteer for Southern Comforts Animal Rescue--rescuing strays off the street, socializing puppies, and making numerous airport runs with Lee Ann to send adopted pups off to their new homes. As much as she loved her family and friends, right next in line were dogs and flowers. Her constant and loyal sidekick, Friday, was rescued from the top of the Fred Hartman Bridge and gave her so much joy and love for the last 8 years.
Thelma is survived by her daughters, Leslie Lee Hunt (John), Shearin Andrea Barber (Tommy), and Lee Ann Selman (Jamie), and one acquired son, Gary Selman. She also had four grandchildren, Kimber Lee Holmes (Bryan), John Thomas Barber (Stacey), Courtney D’Lee Moore (Trevor), and Jeffrey Grant Hunt (Meghan), and nine great grandchildren, Nelson Andrew Holmes and Simon Hale Holmes, Ava Francis Barber, John Thomas Barber III (Trace), and Ella Sophia Barber, Georgia Lee Moore and Ivy Francis Moore, and Owen Parker Hunt and Evelyn Alice Hunt, nephew Robert Crockett, nieces Julia Seinsheiner, Merle Parnell, Patricia Waller, Jonnie Gmelch, and a host of great nieces and nephews. Waiting to greet her are her beloved husband of 45 years, Leslie, her parents, Jonnie Shearin and George Lee Volk, her sister, Merle Volk Freyer, her in-laws, Leslie Thomas Winters, Sr. Julia Fischer Winters, and Dorothy Winters Schubert, and her beloved son-in-law, John Hunt and infant grandson, Michael Lee Hunt.
In addition to the many extended family members in her circle of love, Thelma acquired several other special friends-who-are family over the years. Maria Thompson arrived in La Marque from Venezuela as a teenager, and with “Nanny’s” nurturing and guidance, she became a successful ICU nurse and cared for Thelma in her final days. Debbie Young was a huge blessing who came to live with Thelma and thanks to her kindness and love, enabled her to remain in her home over the last 14 years. Another angel from Heaven who also made that possible was Deloris Batiste, who came daily to read the Galveston Daily News, watch game shows, talk about family and world events, and share many laughs.
We thank all of the loving caregivers who have helped Mom and our family in so many ways—April Crouch and the Bay Area House Call staff, Absolute Kheir Home Health, Essential Hospice , and the angels on Earth, Theresa and Rachel. Mom was always there to help others, and in return, she received so much love and care in return, as it should be.
We all knew Thelma’s kindness and love, and saw her example of hard work, and being a friend to people of all colors, backgrounds, and walks of life. She never met a stranger and was truly interested to learn about their lives and families. She could rock a baby for hours and made the best Thanksgiving dressing in the world. She was also a card and Rummicub shark—she was good and she was ruthless, with no breaks for anyone, even children!--and we will fondly remember the many hot games and jigsaw puzzles at the card table.
Thank you to our precious Mom, Nanny, and GG--you are a huge part of the foundation we all stand on today, and we will be grateful to you every day of our lives. You have helped us all to be our best selves along the way. We know many are awaiting your arrival in Heaven, you have done your work, and you have earned your wings.
Please join us for a graveside service at Hypolite Perthuis Cemetery in Hitchcock on Saturday, October 31st at 1pm. Masks and social distancing are required, and there will be no reception following the service. Thelma loved flowers but would also be greatly honored by a donation to Southern Comforts Animal Rescue P.O. Box 1753, Santa Fe, TX 77510 or the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research (John Hunt Memorial) (www.stbaldricks.org/memorial/194)
