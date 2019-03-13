Janel Green of La Marque,Texas passed away from this earthly life Friday, March 1, 2019.
Janel was born December 15, 1970 in Dallas, Texas to parents, Florence Green and James Yancy. Janel was a graduate of La Marque high school graduate and then attended College of the Mainland to receive her LVN licenses. Janel was a proud employee of Mainland Medical Center for 23 years. Janel was an avid traveler and enjoyed many activities including being a great aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Janel was preceded in death by her grandmother, Callie Green; brother, Floyd Green and cousin, Sheryl Smith.
Janel’s survivors include her mother, Florence Green; sister, Erica Green; nieces, Monica James and Jakara Green and nephew, Keandre Green.
Janel also leaves cherished memories with Paul and Cecilia Smith and a host of cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a ceremony to celebrate her life at 12:00 p.m. Both events will take place at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
