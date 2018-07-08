Vicente Bello Encarnacion

GALVESTON—Vicente Bello Encarnacion age 81 of Austin, formerly of Galveston died Saturday July 7, 2018 at The Cottages at Chandler Creek II in Round Rock, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Luis Angel Polanco

GALVESTON—Luis Angel Polanco age 55 of Galveston died Saturday June 8, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Robert Lesley Graham, Sr.

GALVESTON—Robert Lesley Graham, Sr. age 54 of Galveston died Thursday July 5, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Robert Raymond Roberts, Jr.

GALVESTON—Robert Raymond Roberts, Jr. age 78 of Galveston died Thursday July 5, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com

Hazel Barb Williams

Hazel Barb Williams 82, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018 at UTMB surrounded by her beautiful loving family.  Services are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home

