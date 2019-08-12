January 12, 1947 – August 2, 2019
John Henry Edwards was born January 2, 1947 in Bay City. He was called home Friday, August 2, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Webster. John was one of 13 children. He is a member of the Central high School class of 1965. He loved playing pool and spending time with his family and friends. He often worked as a longshoreman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fostena and Lockie Edwards, Sr.; wife, Jerry Washington; sister, Hattie Edwards; brothers, Lockie, Jr., Coleman James, and Robert Lee.
He leaves to cherish his memories brothers, Robert Vernon (Janice), Matthew (Marian), Rayfield (Roxanna), and Danny Wayne Edwards. Sisters, Cynthia Smith (David), Daverna Edwards, Mary Petteway, and Adrienne Mays and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd street in Galveston. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
