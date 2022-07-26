Oneda Zenthoefer

ANNAPOLIS — Oneda Jean Zenthoefer was born June 8, 1927 in Poole, Kentucky to Pearl and Daisy (Armstrong) McClarney, one of eight siblings. She passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022 in Annapolis, Maryland. She met Herb Zenthoefer while working at the Farm Bureau Coop refinery in Mt. Vernon, Indiana and married him in Evansville on November 16, 1946. They began their life together in Mt. Vernon, IN and moved to Mt. Vernon, IL in 1956. In 1963, the family moved to Texas City, TX, where Oneda lived until she moved to Annapolis in 2015. Known by her family as "Mom Z" and by her friends as 'Neda, she was an avid golfer, a dedicated gardener, and a sharp bridge player. Oneda formed and sustained lifelong friendships wherever she lived, particularly in Texas City where she spent five decades. Legendary in the kitchen, Oneda was best known for her gumbo and pralines, which were highly anticipated, and enjoyed by all, with recipes passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Texas City. She is survived by her children, Steve Zenthoefer, and wife, Ann, of Tulsa, OK, and Shirley Campbell, and husband, Gerald, of Annapolis, MD. She also had seven grandchildren: Scott Zenthoefer and wife, Laura; David Zenthoefer and wife, Carrie; and Chris Zenthoefer and wife, Shawn, all of Tulsa, OK. Natalie Campbell and Daniel Larson of Washington, DC; Lindsay Campbell and Ricardo Rodriguez of Brooklyn, NY; Matthew Zenthoefer and wife, Krystal, of Houston, TX; and Chad Zenthoefer and wife, Najah, of Georgetown, SC . And thirteen great-grandchildren: Emma and Claire Zenthoefer; Addison and Kate Zenthoefer; Alice and Hope Larson; Mía Rodriguez; Ashlin, Matt and Jacques Zenthoefer; Kendall, Zarah and Zane Zenthoefer. Throughout their lives, she knew and celebrated all of their birthdays; this year, on her 95th birthday, she heard from every one of them.
Oneda is preceded in death by her husband, Herb Zenthoefer and son, Doug Zenthoefer. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm, August 19, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett Lowry Exp., Texas City, TX 77590. Oneda has been laid to rest next to her husband at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
