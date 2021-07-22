LA MARQUE —
On May 12, 1961, in Galveston Texas the late Alverta Britton and William Lee Britton Sr was blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Daphne Ann Britton. Daphne accepted Christ at an early age while attending Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Wharton, TX.
Daphne attended La Marque School System and was employed with the College of Mainland and UTMB.
Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Daphne knew she was a strong-willed, genuine person with a beautiful smile. Daphne never met a stranger and was not afraid to befriend someone.
Daphne departed this earthly life on Sunday, July 18, 2021, peacefully at home. She is preceded in death by her parents Alverta Lloyd and William Britton Sr, and grandparents William Britton Sr, Lee Bertha Eddie, Thomas Britton Sr. and Delia Britton.
Daphne is survived by her loving children LaQuitta Britton, Tomeka Britton, Jimmy Earl Holmes Jr. (Alisha), Christopher Archie (Keena), Carl Patrick Sims Jr., Special friend, Michael Holmes, and bonus children; Trease Holmes and Erin Scott. Siblings William Lee Britton Jr, Gwendolyn Britton, Sonya Britton-Marks (Sidney), and Natasha Britton-Jones (Maurice), and ten grandchildren and her beloved grand dog Ruger.
Services will be held on Saturday July 24, 2021 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Wharton, TX. Visitation will begin at 12pm and the services will follow at 1pm. Please send any floral arraignments to Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home at 110 N. East Ave. in Wharton, TX 77488.
