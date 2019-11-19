Brooks
Homegoing celebration services for James Brooks will be held today at 11:00am at Fellowship Baptist Church in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Hall
Funeral service for Delores Hall will be held today at 10:00am in the chapel of Hayes Funeral. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Renfroe
Memorial service for Robert Renfroe will be held today at 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church in Texas City, TX.
Starnes
Celebration of life services for Patricia Starnes will be held today at 12:00pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.