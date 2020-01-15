Doris Jane Williamson was born on July 2, 1949 in Shiner, Texas to Emil and Agnes Sembera. She passed on, to the place God has prepared for her, Tuesday evening, the 14th of January 2020.
Doris is survived by her husband, Marshel Williamson, Jr.; their six children, Sarah R. Rezonzew, Loree E. Pryor, Amy L. Alexander, Michael L. Williamson, Anna M. Buckles and Elijah J. Williamson; ten grandchildren; her siblings, Valerie Winkenwerder and Emil James Sembera.
Doris was a very kind and loving person with a very gentle spirit, seeing only the good in others. She always seemed to observe the Mitzva of loving all others. Her last weeks with us were filled with joy when attending Shabbat services and oneg at the Beth Jacob Synagogue. Her life will be remembered with love and many joyful remembrances by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at the Congregation Beth Jacob Synagogue at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, the 16th of January 2020. Interment will follow at Congregation Beth Jacob Cemetery, with Rabbi Betzalel Marinovsky officiating.
