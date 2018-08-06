Gourrier
Funeral services for Nora Gourrier will be held today at 10:00am at South Park Funeral Home in Pearland, TX. Graveside services will follow at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX.
Ruiz, Sr.
Funeral services for John Ruiz, Sr. will be held today at 10:00am at New Life Fellowship in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Smith
Memorial service for Robert Smith will be held today at 5:30pm at Unitarian Universalist Church in Galveston, TX
