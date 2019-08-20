Gomez
Mass of Christian Burial for Hector Gomez will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Allen
Funeral services for Ralph Allen will be held today at 12 noon at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1601 Lake Rd. in La Marque under the direction of Colonial Mortuary-Directors. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Slater
Funeral services for Paul Slater, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Ave. G in Dickinson under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Love
Memorial services for Robert Love will be held today at 11 a.m. at Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road in Houston.
