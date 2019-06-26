Gerald Earl Niemeyer, 84 passed away peacefully on October 26, 2018 at his home in Indian Wells, CA surrounded by his loving family. A captain of industry, his intuitive sense of humor, strong sense of self, and his welcoming smile came from his “lone star” state roots. Jerry was born to Alfred and Margurite Niemeyer on December 27, 1933 in Galveston Texas.
He graduated from Ball High School. After high school, he entered the navy and served aboard CV-10, The U.S.S. Yorktown aircraft carrier. While in California, Jerry met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Foy with whom he would celebrate 62 years of marriage.
Jerry attended the University of Texas at Austin where he earned a B.B.A. in business graduating in 1959. While attending, he was the President of the Beta Alpha Psi accounting fraternity and a member of the Beta Gamma Fraternity. Upon graduation, Jerry and Pat returned to the Bay Area of California to live, work and raise a family.
Initially he was a Certified Public Accountant for the Touche–Ross firm. He and Pat eventually relocated to Los Gatos California where he was the CFO at Security Savings. He climbed the corporate ladder to become the President of Allstate Savings and Loan. In 1977 they moved to a suburb of Los Angeles, San Marino, where they raised 4 children. He was an active member of the L.A. 5 Rotary, and enjoyed playing golf at Annandale Country Club.
His loves were his wife, his children, golf, hunting and fishing, conversation, and vacations spent with family and friends. Leaving the financial sector in 1989 and chasing their love of golf, Jerry and Pat moved to Desert Horizons country club in Indian Wells, California.
Even in retirement, Jerry’s gregarious personality and management acumen led him towards becoming the Club’s President. He especially loved the camaraderie at the club.
He is survived by his loving bride, Patricia; his daughter, Jeri Lynn Gibbons (Tom); son, Jim Niemeyer (Linda); daughter, Jodi Adams (Tim); and daughter, Joan Gilroy (Tom). He is survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
