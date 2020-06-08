SANTA FE—
Edward “Ed” Alford, 82, entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020.
Ed owned and operated Alford Air Conditioning, Inc. from 1977-2009 and Budget Cooling and Heating until his retirement in 2017. Ed proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. His favorite things were animals, traveling and watching westerns. Ed’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to his dear friends in the air conditioning, heating and refrigeration business who visited him. Ed was especially fond of the friendships he made with the Thermal gang.
Ed was a longtime resident of Santa Fe, TX. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, four children, thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one sister and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Please visit www.HayesFuneralHome.com to leave on-line condolences and light a candle.
In lieu of flowers, Ed asked that you make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html. Notification of donation can be sent to Jeanette Alford, c/o 1021 Avenue F N, Bay City, TX 77414.
