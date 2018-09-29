Alban Thomas Reynolds, 88, resident of League City, Texas, passed from this life, Thursday, September 27, 2018. He was born April 6, 1930 to parents, Alban and Elanora Reynolds in Dickinson, Texas.
Alban was owner and operator of Reynolds Quality Meats in League City. His favorite pass time was fishing. Alban’s greatest joy was being a loving and giving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great- great grandfather
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife of 67 years, Moja Marguerite Reynolds, grandson, Jason Lee, and granddaughter, Amy Zawisza.
Alban leaves behind to carry on his legacy, two daughters, Marguerite Hammond, and Donna Rodgers and husband Robert; sister Mary Williams; brother David Reynolds and wife Jimmie; grandchildren, Nissa Morse and husband Adam, Ray Hall and wife Nicole, Eric Rodgers and Bethany Sparks and husband Rusty; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In his honor a visitation will be held Tuesday, October 2, 2018 from 12:00 till 2:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas following with a funeral service at 2:00 pm. Interment following at Forest Park East, Webster, Texas.
