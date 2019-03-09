Estelle Noey, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5th at her current residence in Pearland, TX. She was surrounded by her family, especially her son Henry and his wife Pam, in the days prior to her passing.
Born on the Island in 1927, Estelle was part of a close-knit family who made their life thinking of and giving to others. Growing up and living most of her life at 13th & L, the family bakery (G&G) was across the street. Her grandfather called her ‘sugar’ in French and, when she brought her mother’s house payment over to the bakery for her grandfather, he would send her back with a bag of sugar cookies with the money in the bag.
Gifted with a beautiful voice, Estelle sang in the choir at First Methodist Church when it was located on 19th & I. She also taught Sunday School with Iola Schultz for almost 20 years at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church. She worked for decades for the City of Galveston Water Department and led the department prior to her retirement. She didn’t simply work with people at the department, rather she had true friends there. Like Galvestonian’s of her time, her school friends were also life-long friends.
Hurricane Ike created the need to move from the Island, but she was always a Galvestonian. She lived at Regal Estates Retirement community for almost 10 years; was the ‘nosey Noey’ who knew all of the goings-on in the building and had great friendships. She even found a way to serve by delivering the morning newspapers to each resident’s door on her motorized scooter.
Estelle was preceded in death by her Davis brothers: Carlisle and wife Esther; Bernard; Malcolm and wife Loetta; John and wife Joan; her sister, Pauline and husband Anthony Macaluso; her nephew, Dale Henry; and nieces, Karen Marie and Cheryl Ann Davis.
Estelle is survived by her son, Henry and his wife Pam; her beloved grandson Adam and his wife Lindsay; Adam's mother, Sandy; grandson David; great-granddaughter Caroline; along with a wonderful group of nieces, nephews and their families.
Estelle’s family will receive visitors from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A remembrance gathering will begin at 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, at the funeral home with burial immediately following at Galveston Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Adam Noey, David Blount, John Davis, Malcolm (Mickey) Davis, Steve Townley and Harold Parra. Honorary Pallbearers are Mike Helfenstein, Bob Andrew, Albert Choate and Steve Eggleston.
