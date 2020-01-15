Cathy left this Earth for Heaven on December 24, 2019. Cathy was born on September 12, 1954 and raised in Galveston Texas. She graduated from Ball High School in 1973.
She spent her life serving others. She worked for UTMB for over 25 years as a switchboard operator. She later worked for the Texas Dept of Corrections as a paramedic and medication aid.
In recent years you could find her volunteering at the Sunshine Resale Shop in Hitchcock.
She gave her life to Christ many years ago. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Galveston and later in life joined First United Methodist Church in Hitchcock.
Cathy was known to have nicknames for those that she loved. It was rare that she called you by your real name. Some of the many nicknames of endearment she gave her family are, Stinky, Lancecheetos, Big Nuts, Sammy Rats, Pink and Green Lizard, and many more that were certain to make you laugh and feel loved.
If you needed anything at all, in her house you’d find it. You’d never leave empty handed. From jewelry, to Tupperware, to snacks, if she had it, she’d give it to you.
Cathy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward O’Tilio Castilla; her parents, Larry and Marta Cooper; and her brother, Larry Whitley. As well and many other loved ones she lost along the way.
She leaves behind many memories with her three daughters, Deanna Cooper, Amelia “Marci” Castilla and Jordana “Pee Wee” Devona (Leon). She was a Meme to 7 grandkids, Kaitlyn “Brown mouse”, Kenny “Diggy”, Aalana “The Pest”, Randy “Opie”, Nautica “Mother”, Cooper “Dads” and her newest grandbaby “Puddin” ‘Ohana. She also has two great grand babies, Costa and Tyler.
Cathy was a fur mama to some very spoiled cats, Walter Lee Jones, Bubba Ray, Morticia, Maymay, Angel, Ronnie Boo and Weldon.
Cathy was a great big sister to Janifer “Sissy” Cooper Mejia, and Patricia “Smoochie” Cooper. She spent her life bossing them around, teaching them how to properly enjoy music and find the best bargains! She was an amazing friend to everyone she came in contact with, especially her childhood best friend Gayle Vanskike.
Cathy will be sorely missed by a host of family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. Cathy's Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Cathy’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank the nurses and staff at UTMB in Clear Lake.
