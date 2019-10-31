Mr. Eural Stinson, 91, died October 27, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born March 29, 1928 in Taylor, Arkansas to the late William and Jerusha Stinson. He was the 11th of 14 children. He served as a deacon for many years until his health failed. He was a member of St. John Baptist Church. He was well known in the community as a divine singer which he passed on to his children. He graduated from Inter-Baptist Theological Seminary on May 27, 1963 with a Bachelor of Theology degree.
On February 25, 1948 at the age of 19, he married Irene Oliver. To this union were born their 8 children. Eural and Irene were married 54 years before her passing in 2003.
Stinson was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, his sons, Calvin and Elroy. Parents, William and Jerusha. Brothers, William Jr., Edgar, Johnie, Jerema, Lemuel, Christopher and Fred T., sisters, Naomi, Viola, Zenobia, Ruthie Mae, Eula Mae, and Mercy D.
Stinson leaves a great legacy to those who knew and loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters Eura Dell Wyatt (Nora) Dolores Louis, Cathy Kuilan (Jose), and Janis Stinson. Sons, David Stinson, Sr. (Lynn) and Alfred Stinson (Cherie). 16 Grandchildren, 33 Great-Grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews and devoted friends, Deacon Leroy Crear and Deacon Melvin Fuqua.
Viewing will start at 9:00am at Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 with services starting at 10:00am. Burial services will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
