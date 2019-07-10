HOUSTON—Angelina Deloris Archangel, 59, departed this life on Monday, July 8, 2019, in Memorial Hermann Greater Heights in Houston, TX.
Angelina was born October 26, 1959, in Houston, TX and graduated from La Marque High School in 1977. She held numerous jobs in the fast food industries.
Angelina was preceded in death by her father, Jeremiah Thompson and her mother, Beatrice Hines.
Angelina is survived by: son, Jacoby George (Ashley); daughter, LaQuita Charles; grandchildren, Ricki and Evan George, Monica Charles, Brianna, Dominique, and Devon Eskridge; brother, Willie Hunt; sister, Rita Johnson (Natineal); uncle, Ralph Bennett (Sheron); aunts, Emma and Emily Bennett; devoted friend Brenda Anderson; and a host of nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 12 Noon, followed by a service celebrating her life at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Rev. Christopher Crear officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com.
