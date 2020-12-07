HOUSTON —
Suzette Saxberg Schultz passed away in Houston Methodist Hospital on November 30, 2020. Born in Long Beach on June 1, 1946 and raised in southern California, she became a gifted architectural designer, an international businesswoman, an author of professional books and articles, and a devoted and loving Mom, wife, and Nana. She retired as Chairman and CEO of Interior Space Design Houston, Inc.
Soon after Suzette left her Downey, CA home to attend Colorado Woman’s College in Denver, she met Jon, a law student, and in 1965 the two began their fifty-five years together, living and working in all four corners of the USA. Their roots took hold in Houston, where they raised their sons Jeff and Marc. Suzette graduated with honors from the University of Houston, and began her career by joining the Houston offices of ISD Incorporated, an international architecture firm known for building upscale corporate spaces. In 1990 she acquired the Houston office of her firm and moved it to Houston’s Chase Tower. There she logged her first million airline miles and designed over ten million square feet of law firms throughout the US and abroad. As an author, she literally wrote the book on designing law firms, which was published, along with her multiple award-winning articles, by the American Bar Association. After ten years in Chase Tower, she moved the firm’s offices to the Strand in Galveston.
Her second passion was cooking, and her heroes were Julia Child and Jacques Pepin. Every Christmas and holiday dinner at Suzette’s table was a memorable feast, planned months in advance. Suzette was an active member and Sunday school teacher at Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal Church. Working with the church for many years, she bought, planned, cooked and served over 15,000 meals for needy clients at Galveston’s Salvation Army facility. She was an accomplished sailor, and until recently, her driver’s license still showed her motorcycle certification.
In Houston, Suzette served as a docent at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, introducing children to the arts. She also gave back to her communities by volunteer work, by her church work, and by the legacy of architectural design she created.
Suzette loved her family and her church family. Her grandchildren gave her a grand reason to get up every morning. She loved traveling, cooking, entertaining, gardening, volunteer work, and classical architecture. She was immensely grateful for her family and the wonderful friends who provided support and love for her with their prayers, their calls and visits.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 55 years, Jon S. Schultz of Houston and Galveston, two sons: Jeff and his wife Anne-Marie, of Austin, TX, and Marc and his wife Kristina of Houston, TX and their two children, her grandchildren, Madison Elizabeth Schultz and Caleb Stephen Schultz, of Houston.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball Street, Galveston, Texas, with Reverend Lillian Hyde officiating.
