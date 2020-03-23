Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: March 23, 2020 @ 4:23 pm
March 23, 2020
Funeral service for Janie Martinez will be held today at 10:00am at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.