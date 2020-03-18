TEXAS CITY—
Roshanda Rachelle Brown passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Roshanda was born in Galveston, TX to her parents Bobbi Jean Brown-Salter and Roy Williams.
She left behind three beautiful sons La’Christopher Laster, Cameron Brown, and Joseph Caligone; two grandchildren, Mason and Micah Laster; her mother and step father, Charlie. She also leaves her brothers Ricky Wayne Brown Munsch Jr. (Steven), Broaderick Brown (Tanisha), Louis Brown and Elijah Williams; sisters, Sharnell Smith, Latina Henderson-Vallery (Thomas) and Destin Simmons (Renard). Her legacy will always live in the hearts of her family and friends.
The services will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Westward Church of Christ, 302 N. Westward, Texas City, TX at 11:00 am. Viewing will begin at 10am. Burial will follow at Grace memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX
Sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.