Spiller
Funeral services for Joe Lee Spiller Sr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Rd, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
