On June 4, 2020, Judy Wyatt, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all that knew her passed into the arms of the Lord when her remarkable and courageous fight against a rare, autoimmune lung disorder ended peacefully in her home. She is preceded in death by parents, June (Rupe) and James Lealand Sikes; husband, Jack Edward Wyatt; and grandson, Joel Cameron Wyatt. Judy is survived by son, Jeffrey Alan Wyatt and wife, Elaine (Miller); son, James Kenneth Wyatt and wife, Terri (Jackson); grandson, James Kenneth Wyatt Jr. and wife, Chelsey (Ashmus); and granddaughter Maegan Nicole Wyatt; great grandsons Moon Rhey Wyatt and James Kenneth Wyatt III; and great granddaughter, Laila Morgan Wyatt; sister, Jamie Sikes Kuempel.
Judy was born July 7, 1938, in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she lived until moving to Houston in 1955. She graduated from high school at San Jacinto High in Houston. Soon after, she returned to Tulsa and began her secretarial career with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers. She and Jack married December 21, 1956. In 1962, they relocated to Dickinson where Jack worked for DISD and Judy worked at NASA, Johnson Space Center in various positions over a long career. At one time, she was secretary to George M Low, manager of Apollo Space Program. To further advance her career, she attended night school at College of The Mainland and received an Associate in Arts for Business Degree, achieving the Dean’s Highest Honors and graduating in 1984. Soon she was promoted to Administration Officer, serving in NASA’s Mission Planning & Analysis Division, and eventually retiring in 1994. During her career, Judy received numerous awards and recognition for her dedication to the manned space flight programs. She was held in high regard and made many lifelong friends.
Judy loved her family and joyfully looked forward to celebrating birthdays and holidays, especially Christmas. She would have a card in the mail for special days, and family would receive an early morning phone call with her rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song. Judy was thoughtful and generous with a heart of pure gold. She made everyone she loved feel so special, spending countless hours making Christmas stockings, crocheting blankets, scarfs, and hats, cross-stitching whimsical pictures, and sewing blankets and pillowcases. Judy left an indelible show of her love and dedication to all her friends and most importantly to her family, where she will be so deeply missed.
Community was important to Judy. She dedicated over 45 years to various Dickinson youth sports and high school athletic programs, quite often seen manning and preparing the goodies at the youth concession stands. She was an avid Dickinson Gator supporter and season ticket holder since 1964. She was a worker bee for the young folks and loved every minute of it. Judy was also an OU Sooner fan, Astros fan and on many Sundays, she cheered on the Dallas Cowboys. More recently, she participated in the Stitch-n-Pray sewing group, sponsored by Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, that made quilts, prayer shawls and caps, which were donated to M.D. Anderson patients. She also enjoyed fellowship and daily morning exercise at The Methodist Church with her walk group of six women. Judy was a regular supporter of the M. I. Lewis Social Service Center and donated to the Dickinson Food Bank.
Another lifelong passion was her love of flowers. She maintained a collection of Gerbera Daisies, a favorite Croton, fruit trees and other colorful splashes of plants in her numerous flower beds. Judy loved dogs, but she held a special place in her heart for her beloved pet Chihuahua, BJ who has lovingly been adopted by her son’s family and especially Moon Rhey.
Judy’s life was a blessing; she has left a rich legacy of love and service to her family and friends.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday June 10,2020 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson with service immediately following. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.