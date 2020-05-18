Curtis Ray Kelm, Sr.
SANTA FE—Mr. Curtis Ray Kelm, Sr., 74, passed from this life Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Galveston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Catherine Spurgin Lewis
SANTA FE—Ms. Catherine Spurgin Lewis, 76, passed from this life Monday, May 18, 2020, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Tony Rabago
Tony Rabago, 86, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Ann L. Blood
Ann L. Blood, 78, of League City, TX passed away on May 16, 2020 in League City, TX. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland, TX.
