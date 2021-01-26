ALVIN — Mrs. Veronica Colette Flegel passed from this life Saturday evening, January 23, 2021, in Texas City.
Born December 24, 1921, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Mrs. Flegel had been a resident of Alvin since 2013, previously of Santa Fe. Veronica worked as a shoe maker for Weyenburg and Nunn Bush Shoe Stores for 36 years. She attended Arcadia First Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzle books and watching The Price Is Right.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Francis (Winiarska) Delimat; husband, Leonard John Flegel; brothers, Jack Delimat, Joseph Delimat; sisters, Mary Jane Eschrich, Catherine Schaffer, Dorothy Sansone.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ann Nemitz and husband, Tony of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Dawn Barton and husband, George, Scott Nemitz and wife, Lorinda, Shannon Nemitz, Roxanne, Cecile Adams and husband, Josh, Dustin Nemitz and wife, Cecilia; 15 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Jim Daniel officiating. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
