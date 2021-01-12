SANTA FE —
Mrs. Patricia Reichle Mayberry passed from this life Saturday afternoon, January 9, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born July 22, 1937 in Sunnyside, TX, Mrs. Mayberry had been a resident of Santa Fe for 10 years, previously of Baytown. Patricia was a former member of Triumph Lutheran Church and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church, she played a very active role in her church community and also sang in the choir. She loved traveling, going to the casinos, shopping, eating Mexican food, collecting knick-knacks and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Otto and Elda (Brune) Reichle; brother, Virgil Reichle.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Bill Mayberry, Sr.; children, Billie Leroy Mayberry, Jr. and wife, Cheryl, Jim Mayberry, Sr. and wife, Sharon, Becky Mayberry-Connell and husband, Tom, Melinda Fairey and husband, Kyle; sister, Cheryl Mayberry Kelley; grandchildren, Amy Mayberry-Preas and husband, Hunter, Allen Smith, Jimmy Mayberry, Jr. and wife, Kristin, Joseph Mayberry and wife, Rachel, Lauren Guerrero, Patricia Mayberry-Warren and husband, Branch, Billie Mayberry, III and wife, Rachel, Taylor Oster; great grandchildren, Haleigh Guteirrez, Catherine Guteirrez, Marcus Guteirrez, Gabriella Tellez, Faith Warren, Levi Mayberry, Ty Mayberry, Trevor Mobley, Brooks Mayberry, Leighton Mayberry, Case Mayberry, Brandy Lorance, Michael Singleton; great-great grandchildren, Knox Mayberry, Hayden Mayberry and Maci Mayberry; special friend and caregiver, Tamisha Turner.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Alan R. Splawn officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Mayberry, Jr., Kyle Fairey, Jim Mayberry, Sr., Allen Smith, Van Turner and Mike Johnson.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
