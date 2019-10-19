Camilla Aubry passed away Tuesday, October 8th, 2019. Born August 25th, 1961 in Houston, Camilla considered Galveston her hometown.
Camilla was the daughter of Elizabeth Hunter Aubry and Eugene Aubry. A Waldemar girl and Artillery Club debutante, she was a free spirit, loving the outdoors and dedicating her time to rescuing animals, often putting their own needs before her own. She was a creative soul with an eye for art. She had a passion for photography, specifically of birds, sunrises and sunsets. She loved teaching, canoeing, singing, swimming, badminton at Garten Verein, and the holidays. She found pride in being inventively resourceful. Nature was her moment of solace.
She is survived by her children, Catherine Pickavance, Hunter Shelton, Alice Gray, and Charles Gray. Her sisters, Christian Parsons and Adrian Villanueva; aunt, Fredericka Hunter; father, Eugene Aubry; and five grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Hunter Aubry.
At the wish of Camilla, a small gathering on the beach will be held to celebrate her life and to lay her ashes to rest with her mother. Family and friends of Camilla will be welcome to join, date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.