Jesus “Jesse” Salinas, Jr., 72, was born in Laredo, Texas on November 23, 1946. He passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Jesse was a resident of Hitchcock, TX until the age of 18 when he left to attend Blinn Junior College and Sam Houston State University. He met his wife, Irma in 1967 while he was attending college and they later married in 1969. They moved to Galveston, TX briefly and relocated to Houston, TX where they raised their family for 39 years. They retired back to Hitchcock, Texas so that he could be close to all his long-time friends.
Jesse was a family man and had a career as a machinist for 45 years. Jesse and Irma celebrated 51 years of marriage and he lived out his last days with her by his side.
He is preceded in death by father, Jesus Campos-Salinas, Sr.; mother, Rufina Herrera-Salinas; sisters, Aurora Salinas and Guadalupe Salinas-De La Cruz.
Jesus is survived by beloved wife, Irma Salinas; son, Jesse Salinas, III and wife Samantha; daughters, Sonia Renee Morales and husband Ramon, Jr. and Jennifer Lynn Salinas-Lee and husband, Bernard; grandchildren, Isabelle Salinas, Priscilla Morales, Ramon Morales, III, Rita Morales, and Bobby Morales, Joshua Bernard Lee and Jaelynn Renee Lee; sister, Rosemary Sharp; mother-in-law, Maria Lopez Casas of Houston, TX; a sister-in-law and 3 brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Armando, Orlando and Rolando Casas, Stavros Karamitsos, Jr., Ramon Morales, III, R. C. De La Cruz, Jr, Ray De La Cruz and James Marlin. Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Bernard Lee, Jesse Salinas III, and Daniel Justin Casas
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support we have received from so many friends and family members. We would also like to give a personal and special thank you to the staff at Memorial Hermann Hospital Southwest in Houston, TX for the tremendous job they did while Jesse was in their care off and on for the last two years. We are truly grateful.
Guests are invited to share in the 10:00 a.m., Celebration of Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N, Texas City, TX 77590. Rite of Interment will be at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Please visit Jesse’s webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com
