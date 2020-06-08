JW Boles passed away Saturday June 6, 2020. Born November 25,1946 in Galveston County. After high school he entered the US Army and he served one year of duty in Vietnam being awarded several accommodations including purple heart, bronze star with cluster and good conduct metal. Following the Army, he worked for several contractors as an iron worker, pipe fitter and planner.
Preceding in death was his father Wallace Boles senior, mother Doris Boles one brother Martie Boles and wife of 38 years Patty Boles. He is survived by 1 daughter Connie Boles, one brother Wallace Boles, one granddaughter Victoria Gonzalez, one niece Dee Dee Hobson, three nephews Donnie, Curtis and Wesley Boles and many friends.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and golf, but his greatest enjoyment came from helping others.
In his honor, a visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, with funeral services 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson. Interment follows at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster. Bobby Grimes officiating.
Due to concerns for Covid 19, masks and social distancing protocols are requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.