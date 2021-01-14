GALVESTON — Loma B. Miller, 80, departed this life on December 29, 2020.
The Miller family will celebrate her life on Saturday, January 16, 2021, beginning with a visitation at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev. Troy Davis officiating. CDC guidelines of social distancing and mask are required with limited seating
Loma leaves with most cherished memories, companion, Cory Tisino; loving children, Antina Moore, Joaquin (Kelly) Bonhomme, Paula Evans, Duna Bradley and Shreese Scott. She will forever be missed by her fourteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; best friends, Betty Jackson and Madia Haynes and host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Read full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
