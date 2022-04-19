Pending services for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bessie Naomi TrammellLEAGUE CITY — Bessie Naomi Trammell, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arrangement League City Service Funeral Home Pass Away Entrust × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles'We want justice' family of nurse slain in La Marque shooting saysGalveston Bagel Company plans island restaurant; Tight Ends meets its end in League CityOne dead, two injured in Texas City shootingGalveston's long vacation rental debate shifts to a deeper questionTexas City police see connections between two recent shootingsGalveston woman dies in La Marque shootingPopular Kitchen Chick to fly the coop; more buildings bite dust in I-45 expansionViolent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answersFormer commissioner ordered to turn over cell phone data from Texas City crashStrong winds down power lines across Galveston CollectionsTexas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 DisasterTexas City holds EggstravaganzaGalveston College showcases programs at Island FestIn Focus: Astros Home OpenerThe Daily News 180Triathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonIn Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3 CommentedGuest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Make America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (60) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) US must prepare for the worst with Biden at helm (36) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) Federal government sues Galveston County over redistricting (27) Guest commentary: Women's rights at the lowest low in decades (26)
