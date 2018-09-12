Robert Thornton, 67, of La Marque passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 in Texas City. He was born in Greenville, Mississippi to Elizabeth Lucille and William O. Thornton, Jr.
He was a Southern Baptist and a Manager at Bearcom Telecommunications. Robert lived in La Marque for over 26 years formerly from Jackson, Mississippi. He was a Decorated Vietnam Veteran with the United States Army. He loved fishing, boating and golfing.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Roy Glen Thornton and Charles Lee Thornton. He is survived by his wife, Janet Clair Thornton, daughter Brandy Nelson (Darin), step-son George Horelka, sister Shirley Annette Thornton and brother William Joseph Thornton (Chris), two grandchildren, Jake Robert Nelson and Jude Rush Nelson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at the James Crowder Funeral Home with Dr. C.O. Magee officiating. Burial will be at a later date when weather permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.