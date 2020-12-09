James Eskine Bagg, Jr.

DICKINSON — James Erskine Bagg, Jr., 78, of Dickinson, passed away December 2, 2020 following a stroke. James was born July 28, 1942 in New Orleans to Ollie and James Bagg, Sr. He graduated cum Laude from the College of William and Mary in 1964 with a degree in English, and earned a Master’s in English from Tufts four years later. His first job writing was advertising copy in New York City for John Wiley and Sons Scientific Publications. He soon returned to academia, entering English doctoral programs, first at Tufts and then transferring to the University of Texas at Austin. In 1986 Jim became editor at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston’s St. Luke Hospital. He retired from there following 31 years of outstanding service.
Jim was an avid reader and was loved by everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his longtime partner Robert Bass. Jim is survived by his sister, Barbara Sulavik.
Following his request, Jim will be cremated.
Thank you to La Vita Bella, Trudy, Tina and staff for giving Bob love and attention. A special thank you to Compassus Palliative Care for the special care and attention given to Jim. Also his nurse who gently attended to his needs, Shannon Gilbreath, RN, Dr. Bortolotti, Bay Area House Calls, his special friend Sue, and Al Reyna for steering the ship.
