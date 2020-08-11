Anna Marie Hogan passed away peacefully on August 9th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Rosalie Gambino and her brother, Joseph Gambino. Anna Marie is survived by her children; Julie Ann and Corey Hopkins, Cailene and Jeff Wadkins, Billy and Nicole Hogan, and Sean and Lilia McMahon. Her grandchildren include Tiffany Farris, Ashley Jackson, Dylan Farris, Laryssa and Thaddeus Butler, Brianna and Blake Smith, Falon Olver and Cain Hogan. As well as 6 great-grandchildren, Anna Marie is also survived by her siblings; Sandy Barringer, Jerry and Frances Gambino; Debbie Knight, Terry Regan, Rose Marie and Bubba Lowery, Jimmy and Connie Gambino and sister-in-law Connie Gambino. Anna Marie also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Anna Marie was born in Niagara Falls, NY on November 12th, 1950. She grew up in Las Vegas, NV where she married and had her children. After her youngest child was born she moved to Texas City, TX where she worked as a waitress at the Terrace Drive-In in Texas City and later at Kelley’s Country Cookin in La Marque while she raised her family. She made a lasting impact on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren teaching them the importance of compassion and the value of small acts of service throughout the community.
Anna Marie’s deep love for her family was evident in many photographs over the years. She was happiest during the family birthday celebrations, holiday dinners, anniversaries and traveling to visit her siblings in Lufkin and New Braunfels. She enjoyed spending time with her children's families participating in various activities and watching the Texans beat the Cowboys. She got such joy by simply picking up her grandchildren from school and taking them to dinner. She will be greatly missed and loved. Anna Marie will walk beside us, even on this day. She is unseen, unheard, though will always be near. She is loved abundantly, greatly missed, and forever dear. Your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part, but God has you in his keeping while we have you in our hearts.
Her memorial service is scheduled for 5 p.m. on August 14 at Carnes in Texas City. Flowers and Condolences may be offered at 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591.
