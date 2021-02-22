TEXAS CITY — Alden Ramon Wilson, age 84, of Texas City, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home. He was born in Waxahachie, Texas, on August 26, 1936, to J.A. and Clarice Mitchell Wilson, both preceding him in death.
Alden is survived by his wife of 57 1/2 years, Betty McAninch Childs Wilson; his three sons, Timothy (Tammy) Scott Wilson of Texas City; Joe (Kathryn) Lynn Childs of League City; and Terry (Karen) Layne Childs of Spring; one brother, Terry (Bonnie) Mitchell Wilson; and his nephews, Scott (Christie) and Mark, all of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Bailey and Caitlin Wilson; Derick (Marjorie) Farris; Amanda (Jonathon) Farris Rubach; Jerod Childs, Jana Childs Parker, Garrett Smith and Andrea (Chad) Bridges Smith. There are ten great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, from 5-7 p.m., and a memorial service on Tuesday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Johns UMC. Rev. Stephanie Hughes will officiate the memorial service. Masks are mandatory. His services are under the direction of McBride Funeral Home in Texas City.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Alden's name to St. Johns UMC or the TCISD Foundation for the Future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.