GALVESTON—Cheryl Ann Manos age 73 of Galveston passed away Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Memorial services are 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Cheryl was born August 24, 1946 in Washington, D.C. to Ernest Richard Trent and Dorothy Frances Bayless Trent. She was a nurse with a heart of gold who gave of her life to take care of hurting people in their time of need.
Survivors include Dawn Marie Manos of Alvin Texas and Wesley and Elena Manos of Norphlet AR; sister-in-law, Georgia Bays of Texas City; niece, Cindy Vidrine (Stephen) of Flatonia, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.