GALVESTON—Manuel Garcia, Sr., age 59, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at UTMB at Clear Lake Hospital in Webster. He was born in Galveston, Texas on November 1, 1960.
He is preceded in death by his father, Felipe Garcia, Sr.; his mother, Theresa Ovalle; Felipe Ramirez; brother, Felipe Garcia, Jr.; and grandparents, John and Consuelo Molina.
He is survived by his son, Manuel Garcia, Jr.; granddaughters, Mina Ray, Aaleah Katrina and Mona Lisa Garcia; brother, Rudy Villarreal and husband Eddie Domingue; sister, Tina Sifuentes and husband Felix; and special friend Penny Albinus.
Manuel was a proud B.O.I. His wishes were to be cremated and to have his ashes spread in Galveston Bay.
