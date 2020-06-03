Funeral service for Annie Cruz will be held today at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Joshua Kemmerling will be held today at 3:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
