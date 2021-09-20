WAXAHACHIE — Philip Everling, 52, of Waxahachie, Texas, passed away after a brief battle with COVID on September 16, 2021, in Waxahachie, Texas. Philip was born on October 19, 1968, in Galveston, Texas to Gerard John Everling, Jr. and Sarah Everling.
Philip grew up in Galveston, attending school at Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary School, O’Connell Junior High, and Ball High School. As a young boy he participated in Cub Scouts and youth football. When he was a little older, he grew to love island life, enjoying surfing, skateboarding, and riding his bike along the seawall. Phil eventually left Galveston and started his career as a truck driver. He soon realized that better opportunities were available to him as an independent truck owner/operator with Landstar. Building upon his success as an owner/operator, Phil created Everhaul LLC, a highly successful heavy haul trucking business, specializing in super load freight requiring specialty custom trailers and specialty permitting. His roadside companion was Matty, a red-haired special needs chihuahua whom he loved dearly. He adopted Mr. T, a red-haired chihuahua puppy, from an animal shelter in Georgia, as a roadside companion for Matty. He carried a bicycle with him on the road and could be seen riding his bike at stops along the way.
Philip was recognized by Landstar for his accomplishments in the trucking industry. In 2010 he was recognized as a million miler; his total career mileage was 1,452,945 miles. In 2013 he received the Silver Star of Quality award, and in 2015 he received the Gold Star of Quality award. Most recently, he was recognized for 27 years of safe driving with zero accidents.
When he was not on the road, Phil loved to cook, experiment with new recipes, and try new foods and restaurants. He shared his off-road time with the love of his life, Cynda Poynor. They shared a love of animals and being on the water. They enjoyed boating with family and friends at Lake Whitney and spending time in Galveston. They loved to travel to the Caribbean, enjoying island life, snorkeling and deep-sea fishing. Phil had a big heart and shared unselfishly with others, helping family, friends, and neighbors alike, and he mentored friends in the trucking business to develop successful businesses like his own. Phil loved kids and was a big kid at heart. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephew and with Cynda’s nieces and nephews.
Philip is survived by his mother, Sarah Everling, of Galveston, Texas, his longtime love and partner Cynda Poynor of Waxahachie, Texas, sisters Stephanie Everling of Galveston, Texas, Patricia Murphy and husband Edward of Fort Worth, Texas, Kathleen Everling of Galveston, Texas, Paula Dittrich and husband Vernon of Tomball, Texas, nieces Jennifer Murphy and Olivia Dittrich, and nephew Ryan Murphy. He is also survived by his aunts, Mary Catherine Everling of Galveston, Texas, Kathleen Leamy, Helen “Nell” Holbrook and husband Martin, all of England, his uncles Reverend Father Patrick Ryan CSSp and Michael “Mick” Fleming, both of Ireland, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Gerard J. “Jerry” Everling, Jr., grandmothers Catherine Everling of Galveston and Catherine Ryan of Rossmore County Tipperary, Ireland, his aunts Mary Rafter and husband Peter, Johanna “Josey” Fleming, Margaret “Peggy” Looram and husband Gerard, Bridget Ryan and Fidelma Ryan, all of Ireland, and his uncle James “Jimmy” Leamy of England, and niece Allison Dittrich of Tomball, Texas.
Philip’s family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 21 beginning at 5:00 pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a rosary service at 6:30 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 22, at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. All visitors are requested to wear masks out of respect for the family.
Pallbearers are Russell Poynor, Neil Poynor, Hunter Poynor, Richard Healey, Eric Satterly, and Ryan Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in Philip’s memory to the Anita P. Satterly Scholarship fund at UTMB Galveston, (established in memory of Philip’s Godmother), The SPCA of North Texas, or another charity of your choosing.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Philip’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.