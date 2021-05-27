Theresa Mae Cooper

TEXAS CITY, TX — (1935 - 2021) An Exceptional woman we were Blessed to call our Mother. Mrs. Theresa M. Cooper was born on Tuesday, February 12, 1935, to the parents of Esau and Esther Mouton, in Abbeville, Louisiana.
Our beloved Mother was well loved and respected by many and leaves irreplaceable memories throughout her life with family and friends.
God, in His infinite wisdom called our Mother home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. A light of joy is dimmed and our hearts are broken by her absence.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00am, with a viewing beginning at 10:00am at Bible Way Fellowship Church, 10120 Hartsook St, Houston, TX 77034. Dr. Ivory L. Varner, pastor and Pastor Matthew Mouton, eulogist. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston, TX.
